Despite the closing of several schools due to COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Mark Laurrie said there is no need to close down all Falls school and move to at-home learning.
Currently, there have been 44 total cases of COVID-19 in the district, coming from 29 students, 11 staff and four others, including an intern, two outside consultants and a bus aide. There are three active cases with only one two that didn’t require tracing. Most of the cases will be back by the end of the month as the three schools are scheduled to reopen on Nov. 30. Laurrie spoke to the school board on Thursday about the reason for the closures, despite only three cases being active.
“The reason 79th, Cataract and (G.J.) Mann are closed is because it was like the Maple (Avenue) situation,” Laurrie said. “Because of the nature of the position of the person. ... We have taken a secondary level of quarantining, sometimes there’s someone in the house with them but we’ve had them go home too. We’ve taken an above and beyond approach.”
Since the cases have risen, the district has performed its own contract tracing. As of now, there are 4,573 students in the hybrid mode and 2,301 students learning in the virtual model. Winter sports have been pushed back to Dec. 14 but physicals will continue with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center lending a helping hand.
Laurrie said ice hockey and cheerleading is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4, though Laurrie is skeptical about that date. There has not been any word yet on how spring sports will proceed. Laurrie did address some how the district provided technology has been woking out according to a report by Ray Granieri, administrator of the Information Services Department.
“We have deployed 417 MiFi devices and the report Ray ran this week, 80 of the 417 are not being hit or used,” Laurrie said. “So, the next step is to go to those 80 and get them back or find out what’s going on. You’ve approved them and we’ve paid for them. If we’re not using them, we’ll re-deploy them and turn them off. Eighty is a lot.”
Granieri said there have been some responses from those Mi-Fi’s and there will be some given back and others will be kept so they can use it. Laurrie reaffirmed these are district assets and the district should know where they are. Technology repair days have been going well with nine broken laptops, predominantly from water damage, others from broken jacks, and one that way intentionally smashed. At some point, they might be called back to do a check on them.
