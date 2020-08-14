Niagara Falls City School District officials say feedback from parents has been going well on their plans for reopening next month.
Superintendent Mark Laurrie said he has been happy to see so many parents get involved in the process. Their live meetings, broadcast on YouTube, have had around 5,000 views with 400 questions asked, 99 percent of which were supportive of the plan, Laurrie said.
The district will have students going back to school in two groups, one on Monday and Tuesday, the other on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will serves as a day for cleaning and disinfecting the school. Laurrie spoke about some of the questions parents posed in the meeting.
“The questions really were around what happens if there is a case of COVID-19 in school, can I have the option for fully remote learning, and more particular questions about how we will deliver instruction,” Laurie said. “Other than that, I would say those are the major categories and they have been very positive and very receptive.”
Laurrie has found parents are grateful to have a virtual option if they are not comfortable sending their child to school. Some of the feedback has been related to masks, mask breaks, and clarification instead of problems.
Parents have a deadline of Aug. 21 to complete paperwork to have students learn remotely for the entire year. This gives the district enough time to plan around how many students will be impacted, what has to happen and what they need. However, there has been some questions of concern and people that have taken issue with the plan.
“I think the biggest comment that I’m hearing, I don’t know if it’s negative or not, we’ve asked parents to identify a six-month remote option or a full-year remote option,” Laurrie said. “People want to do it in shorter time periods and I’ve resisted that because it really hinders the continuity of the program and the teaching. I’m asking them to make a commitment for half a year or a full year and some of them wanted to do it by the week or by the month. That’s been a source of some displeasure. Some of them said wearing a mask in school is too difficult for the children.”
Others have asked what will be the repercussions if students don’t want to wear masks. More parent and teacher meetings are going to be held. There will be a teacher webinar on Monday and a parent meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.