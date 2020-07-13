Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released guidelines for how schools could be reopening in the fall. He has narrowed down choices to having students go into school, keep online learning going, or a hybrid of the two. Schools will educate their staff on recognizing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Schools will be able to open if the region is in Phase Four and the daily infection rate remains below 5% based on a 14-day average. On the other hand, schools will remain closed if the regional infection rate is greater than 9% based on a seven-day average.
Finalized plans are due into Gov. Cuomo’s office by July 31. Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, has been working on several plans for reopening in September. One thing, among many, that has been of concern for Laurrie is how students will be getting to school. In Cuomo’s plan, he calls for school buses to be thoroughly cleaned, but doesn’t provide guidance on how to get 5,000 kids to school while maintaining safe social distancing. He said this would be where a hybrid model would prove to be necessary since staggering buses wouldn’t be remotely effective with all students coming to school at the same time.
There are plenty of situations and school based practices that will have to be reevaluated.
“We will have to spend time reteaching how to do fire drills,” Laurrie said. “We get kids together in a group, or in lines, only now we’ll be walking further away with larger distance in the space. It’s something that’s going to be trained and taught. Nothing that we do is going to be as we used to do it. It’s a whole new world and we’ll prepare and teach as best as we can, but everything has to be instructed.”
Laurrie has been evaluating which of the three suggested methods of coming back, he is most in favor of students coming to school and giving them the proper PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). This remains to be seen, though, as the decision will be based on the governor’s decision. Along with other spaces meant for large crowds, cafeterias are something of a question spot.
He referred back to the hybrid model where a class of 25 or 26 has half the class at a time. Since schools aren’t really designed to keep a lot of distance between kids, there are several. It would involve half the kids coming at one time and the kids coming a another.
Classrooms would have multiple hand washing and hand sanitizer. As the fruit cat circulates around the school, a health and safety cart will be going around as well. He never imagined this would be something, but not many people saw a pandemic uprooting the world in such a fashion. Laurrie said a new plan for the district is being worked on to keep all schools as sanitary as possible.
“We would have to speak with our union and maybe alter the times cleaners would work. Our cleaners come in after the day now. So, we’d have to work with our union to have more of the cleaners on staff during the day and we may need to use additional time on the weekends to clean. We really need to set forth with a plan with our maintenance director and union to see how we can accomplish that. We feel like we have all the products we need to, we feel like we have all the willpower, and now we just need the man and woman power to get it done.”
It’s also going to involve a more collective response as well. Every person, students and staff, are going to have to take responsibility for helping to keep the school sanitized. Soap and water is the first thing that will be provided in copies amounts and the second will be hand sanitizer.
A hybrid model would have students learning from home and in school, however, this would mean the meal program, which has been keeping students fed since March, would continue to ensure all students are able to have lunch. In a five day week, Laurrie said, students might be in only two or three days of that time. As July 31 nears, he will have a formal plan drawn up in order to give parents time to plan for what the future may hold. Shannon Tahoe, Interim Regents Commissioner, said there is a sense impotence in getting input from residents as they have a stake in this as well.
“As we began to look at how we would consider reopening schools, we quickly recognized that we need to hear from as many people as possible to be sure the diverse voices of all New Yorkers are represented,” Tahoe said. “The input we received from participants at our regional task force meetings and our student forum truly proved invaluable and, by working together, we will be able to ensure that the issues of health, safety, and educational equity are at the forefront of every decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.