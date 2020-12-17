Since the start of the pandemic, the Niagara Falls City School District has dealt with 69 COVID-19 cases — 23 staff members, 46 students and six additional people working for the school district have tested positive. Thirty of the student cases came from elementary schools, four in preparatory schools and 12 from Niagara Falls High School.
During a recent meeting of the school board, Superintendent Mark Laurrie pointed out that the numbers are relatively low with Ron Barstys, vice president of the board, adding that the district should look beyond the positive cases. Those that have come in contact with the positive cases is a much higher number.
“Those 69 are just the ones who are positive,” Barstys said. “What people don’t realize is the amount of work that goes behind each and every one of these and the people who are contact traced and quarantined, beyond this is in the hundreds, I’d have to guess. It’s a monumental task, kudos to Dr. Sivaroli, and I’m sure Maria and I’m sure whomever else works with them because I go through it everyday too. It is countless, countless hours morning, noon and night. I’m talking midnight on a Sunday and then you have to cancel buses, it’s just a monumental task.”
Testing has been ongoing in the district with Laurrie considering a voluntary testing day when students return from the holidays. The Niagara County Department of Health has expressed reluctance, according to Laurrie, based on worries they will burn through the testing they already have. Laurrie has been concerned about the funding for technology materials students will need in this unusual school year such as laptops, Mi-Fi’s, etc.
Ray Granieri, the administrator for information systems, said the district has already used money from the state Smart Schools Bond Act for additional equipment like power adaptors. State funds are still being withheld, Laurrie said, in the amount of $2 million.
Laurrie did say their is a chance the 20% state budget cuts the district had feared may not happen with district officials hoping to get word on $9.8 million owed to the district this week.
Joseph Giarrizzo, the administrator for school business services, spoke about how the deficit for the next school year came to be $12.6 million.
“If you look at year-to-year and we look at what was included in revenue last year that we would typically take out for last year that we would typically take out for this year,” he said. “First is all of the fund balance and reserves that we had used. So, we take that out and it’s north of $4 million, close to $5 million. We mentioned this before, this year, the state had a pandemic adjustment, the CARES [Act] money filled that hole, $4.4 million. The CARES money is not repeatable money. Take out the $4 million we got in CARES, so now we’re at $9 million. Then, we roll everything forward. Roll our contracts forward, all our salary requirements; we look at all of our expenses, things that roll forward.”
