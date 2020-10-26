With Maple Avenue Elementary School students returning to class last week, Superintendent Mark Laurrie gave members of the school board an update on how the opening went as well as how the district’s overall COVID-19 response plan has been working out.
For now, there's been 13 positive cases of COVID-19 in the district; eight students and three staff members from Maple Avenue, one students from Gaskill Preparatory School, and one staff member from Niagara Falls High School. Laurrie said he has heard of hundreds of false cases from Facebook, or other rumors circulating that have not been proven true.
“We cannot buy a testing machine or new technology until we get our license, but we are the first district, at least in Niagara County and Orleans Count, to submit our application to be a testing site. However, I have to tell you I talked to Mr. Ruffalo from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, and he told me they are seeing a slight uptick in COVID cases in two zip codes; 14301 and 14305. An uptick is there and we’re watching that very closely."Laurrie said the hardest job of the Niagara County Department of Health is the moving goal post of federal COVID-19 guidelines.
“The CDC put news information out. It used to be if you were with somebody (who tested positive for COVID-19) for 60 consecutive minutes, you had to contact trace and quarantine. Now the CDC moved it to 15 minutes, even if I was with an infected person for 10 minutes in the morning and five minutes in the afternoon. Prior to today’s announcement we had been working under the 60 minute quarantine rule. If we were to get cases, our contact tracing list to the Department of Health certainly would increase. Many of our classes are 50 minutes or 45 minutes, except in elementary school.”
Laurrie added he will be reporting all cases as quickly as possible. Remote learning is still a work in progress. He said and teachers are still learning this model. As of now, 35 percent of the district is learning remotely, though Laurrie has been looking to bring some students back slowly and surely to four days a week. 90 percent of all necessary technology has been given to students for use.
During the spring, 18 MiFi’s were distributed when kids had to learn from home. In this school year, 600 to 700 Mi-Fi’s have been given to students. Most people were using personal hotspots from their smart phones to get an internet connection. But, there are still plenty more than have to be given to students.
One issue that was of concern at the beginning of the year is how sports would proceed. For now, things have gone well. There has been no word yet on whether winter sports will be able to proceed as planned. A decision on this will be made on Nov. 3. Laurrie is considering some limited after-school programs which would be funded through grant money that could be lost if it’s not used.
