As the threat of the coronavirus develops throughout New York state, Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, has been working on several plans to keep both students and staffers healthy.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no plans to cancel classes in the district.
Though there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Niagara County, there have been worries about it creeping into Western New York, as one case has already been found in nearby Monroe County.
Laurrie said he's working out how to keep everyone calm, cool and collected through this state of mass confusion.
“I think it’s a time for strong, stable, confident, comfortable leadership,” Laurrie said. “The first part of the preparation’s revolve round putting a Covid-19 team together. We meet every morning at 9 a.m. Secondly, the biggest preparation aspect in my opinion is to have a communication system to the community, staff, parents, students and everyone. We put a couple of procedures in place to make sure the communication system occurs.”
He added that he will be doing YouTube videos continuously to ensure people are properly informed about the school district’s plan for combating the coronavirus. A districtwide webinar is being held on March 15 where Laurrie will talk to staffers about what else he has planned for the district. Other parts of his plan include allowing for increased sanitizing and cleaning of school buildings. He is looking to have the janitorial staff come in on Saturdays to deep clean schools as much as possible.
A team has been put together to work on how to prepare the district for the numerous effects that coronavirus might have on the school district. It’s comprised of the presidents of the unions that school district staff members are a part of (NFT, CSEA, CSEA Associates, etc.), the district’s human resources administrator, the technology administrator, the administrator for curriculum and instruction, the district’s nurse practitioner and doctor, and the operations and maintenance supervisor.
For the next phase of his plan, he is looking to get students and staff involved. Laurrie did mention the district is relying on soap and water more so than hand sanitizer, since it has proven to be more effective in keeping germs at bay. They are also working to ensure anyone who is sick stays home. Since Governor Cuomo has declared all events with over 500 people being banned or cancelled, this has thrown a wrench in the school district's upcoming plans. Laurrie has remained cautiously optimistic that nothing will be canceled but will merely be postponed.
“We have a few postponements, (we’re) trying not to cancel anything,” Laurrie said. “Postponements of large events such as our Martin Luther King celebration at the end of the month have already been put in place. I’ve asked the principals not to have large assemblies where they bring a whole school of 600-700 kids together, things like that.”
Right now, there are several major trips in the works that could be facing postponement or potential cancellation. Some middle school trips to Washington, D.C. and a major trip for students from Niagara Falls High School to go to Ghana are being eyed for possible cancellation. There are many option being explored but Laurrie has been doing research on what the refund policy for the trips will be. Though, Laurrie is adamant about making the student’s well-being the deciding factor in the cancellation of these trips, not money.
Other large events like the districtwide spelling bee and a production of "The Wiz" are being eyed for postponement, with Laurrie saying he'd hate to see the students hard work go to waste. In the coming weeks, meetings will be held with the nursing staff, athletic coaches and custodial staff. He is also concerned with the cleanliness of the busses thousands of students use each day. Finally, Laurrie said, he is working on a plan for kids getting their education online should the need arise for a single school shutting down.
“If we were to shut a school down we would do it following the New York Stated SED [State Education Department] guidelines,” Laurrie explained. “We do not have a case of covid-19 in our district. If that were to occur at School X and only School X, we would shut it down for one day. (We) would do a high level of sanitizing and cleaning, then we would make an assessment to open the school back up. That’s how it would transpire here in the district.”
