Falls school district dealing with several positive virus cases

The Niagara Falls School District is dealing with a series of positive COVID-19 cases involving students and staff members at three separate schools.
In a Youtube video this week, Superintendent Mark Laurrie announced this week that students and faculty at 79th Street School started working remotely on Thursday due to positive virus cases involving one student and one staff member.
Parents were notified of the move via an auto-dialer call from the school principal. Laurrie said preparations were being made to ensure a smooth transition for faculty and students.
"Because of the nature of the staff member and the student we think it's best to go to remote learning," Laurrie said.
In addition, Laurrie said the district has confirmed an additional positive COVID-19 test at Niagara Falls High School. He said between 10 and 15 students would be placed under quarantine as a result of possible contact with the student who has tested positive.
"That is a much more isolated incident, but we do have names that we are sharing with the department of health as a result of possible contact over 60 minutes even though there were masks always involved," Laurrie said.
There is also a positive case involving a staff member at Gaskill Preparatory School where Laurrie said about seven students will be placed under quarantine.
"In all cases it's erring on the side of caution, caution, caution," he said.
Laurrie expressed concern about the rising number of positive cases, especially those in yellow zone communities in Erie County. He encouraged all district parents and students to continue to follow all recommended public health guidelines, including practicing mask wearing and social distancing.
"Let's redouble our efforts right now and try to stay safe," Laurrie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.