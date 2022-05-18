Voters have elected a veteran and a recent appointee to the Niagara Falls school board, while also overwhelmingly approving the district’s 2022-23 budget.
In balloting Tuesday, just over 1,200 residents went to the polls to select two board members from a slate of five candidates.
Vincent “Jimmy” Cancemi, a three-term, 15-year board member garnered the most votes, 767. Michael Capizzi Jr., pulled in 666 votes.
The pair easily outdistanced Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker with 370 votes, Portland Jackson with 342 votes and Rodney Sheard with 257 votes.
“I am ecstatic, for the first time running,” Capizzi, who was appointed to the board in December, said after the votes were tallied.
The Pine Avenue restauranteur said he was willing to take on the challenge of serving on the school board because he was looking to give back to the community.
“Niagara Falls has been good to me and my family. (Residents) have kept us in business for 60 years,” Capizzi said. “If I can help with a few issues that are near and dear to my heart, I’ll be very happy.”
Cancemi, despite his easy win, said he was disappointed with the election results.
“I’m very disappointed in our city,” he said. “We’ve given our kids every chance there is. I feel very bad about the low (voter) turnout.”
The long-time board member said he sought a fourth term because he cares deeply for the children in the Falls schools.
“I wanna help kids,” Cancemi said flatly. “Education makes a better life. Without education, (life) doesn’t work. I’ve worked my life for education.”
Residents approved a $165 million budget for the school district.
The vote was 954 in favor, 235 opposed, a margin of victory of over 80%.
“Another zero percent tax levy change,” School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. “We’re hiring additional staff. primarily in the mental health area, which is the most critical thing we can do right now.”
Laurrie said he believed the landslide budget approval was “proof that residents feel we’re good stewards of the taxpayers money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.