It wasn’t the Blizzard of 77, but more snow fell in the Falls, from Sunday night through mid-day Monday than the total that came with that infamous storm.
“There was a foot of snow that fell then,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “Of course it was the 48 to 68 mph winds that blew the snow in from a frozen Lake Erie that that made it so bad.”
Still, the snow totals from what the National Weather Service dubbed Winter Storm Izzy were well beyond those of the blizzard. The National Weather Service said spotters reported snow totals of between 16 to 19.5 inches in and around the Falls.
Restaino said the city recorded a snowfall total of 20 inches by 11:15 a.m. Monday and, in Sanborn, the weather service noted 25.5 inches of snow as a result of Izzy.
Those totals were more than enough to strain Department of Public Works snow-fighting resources. DPW employs 13 pieces of equipment with crews rotating on an around-the-clock basis.
The result, Restaino said, was an “all hands on deck” approach to snow removal.
“We had the Water Board helping out with clearing bus stops and the schools so that they can re-open on Wednesday,” the mayor said. “The towns of Niagara and Lewiston, along with Niagara County and the state department of transportation all helped us out. And all our people and equipment were out.”
Even with the additional resources, Restaino said crews were challenged by snow that was falling at a rate of 3 inches per hour.
“I’m very proud of our crews,” the mayor said. “But we’ve got some work we’ve got to do. It will be an on-going process into (Tuesday) and during the day (Wednesday).”
The mayor said he sympathized with residents struggling to dig-out their vehicles and make their way to work.
“There are frustrations, I get it,” Restaino said. “And we count on cooperation from our residents to help (with snow removal).”
The mayor explained that the driving ban imposed early Monday morning was designed to help the snow fighting effort. The ban, along with most businesses being closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, should have created room for snow removal crews to work.
By Wednesday night, Restaino said the city’s main streets were in good shape, and most secondary streets were “passable.” He said between two-thirds and three-quarters of the roadways in the Falls had been addressed by snow removal crews.
“Some of the secondaries still need work, because people are moving their cars and that’s leaving snow in the streets,” the mayor said. “The side streets and the alleys were being hit all day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.