The Niagara Falls Salvation Army has had a buzz not unlike Santa’s toy shop in recent days as donors from across the community are coming through with gifts of unwrapped toys for needy boys and girls this holiday season.
Heading into Christmas week, what the organization needs most right at the moment is food for needy individuals and families.
Major Steve Carroll, commander of the local Salvation Army, said that while the community has generously supported this year’s toy drive, there’s still a need for donated food items, especially turkeys and hams.
As has been the case with the Salvation Army’s weekly food distribution program — which has already topped more than 100,000 meals served in a busy 2020 — Carroll said the demand for food amid the economic turmoil of the global pandemic has led to an increase for food items heading into the Christmas holiday.
In addition to hams and turkeys, the Salvation Army is currently seeking donations of boxes of stuffing, cans of gravy, cans of cranberry sauce and boxes of non-perishable snacks, such as Little Debbie bakery items.
“There’s more need and it’s clear that a lot of people who come to us this year are first timers. We’re helping a lot of new people,” Carroll said.
The Niagara Falls Salvation Army, located at 7018 Buffalo Ave., is welcoming donations of food items between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
For more information about making a donation of any kind to the Salvation Army or for information about the organization’s services, call the Falls office at 283-7697.
