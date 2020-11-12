Falls Salvation Army leader announces 24-hour Red Kettle stand

Paul Battson/ContributorMajor Stephen Carroll, center, shown here in this file photo from a previous Red Kettle campaign, will be standing at a kettle for 24 straight hours on Nov. 27 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Niagara Falls in an effort to raise money for the Salvation Army's annual fundraising drive. Pictured here with Carroll are, at left, Santa Claus, and, at right, Anthony DiMino, operator of DiMino's Tops in Lewiston.