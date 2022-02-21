Falls police are investigating a burglary that has left officials with the Salvation Army’s Niagara Falls branch shaken.
Officers said they responded about 11:58 a.m. Friday for a report of a burglary to a shed on the Army's Buffalo Avenue property. A volunteer told police that when they arrived for work, they found the door to a shed, in the organization's parking lot, "wide open."
Police said an Ariens 30-inch snowblower had been taken from the shed.
"It was right before a snow storm, so I'm guessing it's someone who knew (the snowblower) was in there," said the organization's local commander, Major Stephen Carroll.
An investigation showed that the door handle lock on the shed had been forced open and officers located tire tracks leading from the 71st Street entrance to the parking lot up to the shed and then back out of the parking lot. Officers investigating the theft were also able to locate nearby security cameras and found that the entire theft had been captured on video.
The video shows that the theft occurred at 1:04 a.m. Friday. Two male suspects can be seen loading the snowblower into an SUV and then making their get-away.
Carroll said the shed is a "staging area" for many of the Salvation Army’s neighborhood outreach projects including its community garden, edible landscape project and its popular community barbecues.
He expressed concern about the future of those popular summer programs.
“We’ll have to determine if we can secure our existing shed or afford to replace it with a more secure one," Carroll said. "We function on tight margins financially, because we have tried to push as much of our resources back into the community as we can, especially during this extended pandemic.”
Salvation Army officials estimated that the total cost to replace the snowblower and repair the shed would be between $2,500 to $3,000.
While the incident has left Carroll concerned, he said he was trying to put it into perspective.
“I don’t want one bad apple to ruin an amazing community that’s really pulled together during a rough couple of years,” Carroll said. "Our focus is on trying to give back to the community. It's what we try to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.