In a year clouded by questions about COVID-19's potential impact on volunteer levels and the availability of resources in the community, the Niagara Falls Salvation Army finished out its 2020 Red Kettle campaign with one of the highest collection totals in the organization's history.
Major Steve Carroll, commander of the Falls Salvation Army, announced Thursday — the final day of the weeks-long campaign — that his organization finished this year's Red Kettle fundraising season with donations totaling $126,312.70, well beyond the original $100,000 goal.
“We got creative early," said Major Stephen Carroll, the organization’s co-leader for the western part of Niagara County. “We partnered with comedian Dan Kulp and released short videos in October encouraging the community to help us Rescue Christmas. I stood at one location for 24 straight hours and the Custode-Parisi Trio streamed an online benefit concert. There was excitement from start to finish."
Red Kettle donations fund over a third of the Salvation Army’s programs and services to help those in need year-round, including the organization's holiday assistance programs, food pantry, fuel and rent assistance and youth diversion and development programing. They will be applying additional funds raised to cover the additional food purchased for distribution as part of their COVID-19 response.
Carroll said that while recent kettle efforts are helpful, the organization struggles for funds in Niagara Falls and its surrounding communities.
“There is a lot of need and limited resources, but seeing the community rally around a bunch of old red pots makes’ me hopeful,” Carroll said.
The bell ringing and iconic red kettles have been a fixture of the holiday season for 129 years. The funds raised in the Red Kettle provide for Christmas assistance programs and year-round support for a list of programs, including utility assistance, and feeding and youth development programs.
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 83 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services in nearly 9,000 communities nationwide.
For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.