Daisy McClain, a first-grader at Maple Avenue Elementary School, stood on her tip-toes and leaned toward the microphone on the podium in front of the members of the Falls City Council on Wednesday night.
“I’m here to tell you about how my mom takes us to the park and we can’t play there,” McClain said in a firm voice that clearly caught the attention of the council members and a crowd of residents in the Council Chambers. “There are too many kids and not enough swings.”
McClain also told the council that city parks, in general, lack sufficient playground equipment for pre-teens and younger children. She asked the council, pointedly, to build more parks with playgrounds.
When McClain finished, the chambers erupted in applause. Community activist Gloria Dolson, who had stood next to McClain as she spoke, smiled and said, Praise God.”
Dolson and a number of other activists have been appearing at recent council meetings to push the council and Mayor Robert Restaino to address what they see as a desperate need for improvements at city parks to provide more equipment and programs for children.
On Wednesday, Dolson, surrounded by children holding signs that read, “Stop the Violence”, took aim at the troubles that have begun to plague Gluck Park in the city’s North End.
“(Gluck Park) is used for gambling, sex, foul language and it’s even taken the life of one young man,” Dolson said. “Children should not have to beg for (a safe place to play). Children deserve to be heard and to enjoy life.”
Residents who live near the park have decried the lack of recreational equipment there and have even criticized the colors used on the few amenities that are there. They’ve said the dark, foreboding shades of red and blue (traditional gang colors) should be replaced with bright pastels.
Dolson also told the council that the basketball court at the park, which typically attracts older teens and young men, should be taken out so that children will feel safer.
“Remove the basketball court and replace it with playground equipment,” Dolson advised them.
Gesturing to the children surrounding her, Dolson reminded the council members, “These babies don’t pay taxes yet. But they will some day.”
Mary Tillman, who lives on 19th Street, told the council that the city’s parks need to be “well maintained.”
“We want the parks to be better,” Tillman said.
Restaino was not present at the council meeting, to hear the community complaints. But on Friday, the mayor’s office announced that he, and County Legislator Owen Steed would be on Garden Avenue for a news conference on Monday morning.
The purposed of the news conference, according to the advisory given to the news media, is to announce plans to build a new playground on Garden Avenue.
