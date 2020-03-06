Falls residents invited to boost their health at 'The Nest'

A new gathering spot designed to create a healther community is welcoming all to an open house today on Pine Avenue.
Dubbed “The Nest,” the new space located at 1702 Pine Ave. is an undertaking of the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. Visitors will have a chance to chat with leadership of the non-profit group following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.
The idea of The Nest is to create change in the community and empower all citizens in matters of health and vitality, both personally and throughout the city.
“We chose the idea of The Nest because it represents a birthing place of ideas and innovation,” said Brian Archie, a member of the leadership team who is also a peer educator at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Three other volunteer members of the leadership team include Evelyn Harris, Sara Obot and Keyona Dunn. Each will be taking a role in staffing The Nest daily so it can be open to the public as often as possible.
Archie will also do community outreach, he said, to encourage conversations on civic engagement, social equity and racial justice, including the importance of matters like census participation and voting.
Harris, who works as a care manager at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, will help connect people to services. She will also do outreach.
“I’m the person who goes out there and grabs hold of neighbors and family and friends and says ‘come on in and let us come together as a community and make Niagara Falls a better place to live because we know that can happen.’”
Dunn, who runs a youth yoga program in the city, will be offering a variety of programming in The Nest, from yoga to crafts. Obot, a homemaker, will deal with administration, grant writing, creating literature and publications and other details that help the programs run smoothly.
All four leaders will be a part of programs that include cooking classes, a community garden and the annual “Walk the Falls,” along with the weekly walking club called “Miles and Smiles.”
Archie, who also runs a book lending program in the city called Pampering Patty’s Book Corner, will oversee a library at The Nest.
Dunn said The Nest, via the conversations, programs and gatherings, will help people strengthen their own lives and their community at the same time.
“I’m hoping each individual will walk through the door and hear about all the things we have here and take ownership of those things to create change in their community,” she said.
