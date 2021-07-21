In response to the state of emergency issued by Niagara County regarding the heavy rainstorms experienced on Tuesday, Niagara Falls officials are asking that residents and homeowners who have experienced damage to their home as a result of the Tuesday storms to contact the city.
The information is being collected on behalf of Niagara County and the information will be used to determine whether the Falls may be eligible for financial assistance from New York state.
Individuals looking to provide detailed information to the city about damage need to do so no later than 4 p.m. on Friday.
Residents and homeowners can contact the city to provide this information via email at Nancy.Shiah@niagarafallsny.gov or by calling 286-4320.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.