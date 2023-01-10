GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — New York Army National Guard Sgt. Kasim T. Coleman, a Niagara Falls resident, has completed the Army Basic Leadership Course while deployed to Germany.
Kasim, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Task Force Orion, the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team task force deployed to Europe to train Ukrainian military forces, completed the course at the 7th Army Training Command Noncommissioned Officer Academy’s Basic Leaders Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany on Dec. 9.
The Army Basic Leadership Course teaches Soldiers the duties and responsibilities of a Sergeant, developing skills in written and oral communications, problem-solving, leadership and counseling, drill and ceremonies, and how to build effective teams. As a result, Soldiers will be prepared to train, lead, and conduct operations at the team level.
Task Force Orion has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group — Ukraine mission since early August 2022. The unit ensures the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ Presidential Drawdown Authority. While deployed, Task Force Orion Soldiers are able to take advantage of opportunities to complete courses, attend schools, and advance their careers, in addition to their regular duties.
“Developing Soldiers like Kasim so they can better support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and advance their personal and professional careers is a top priority,” said Col. William Murphy, commander of Task Force Orion. “I couldn’t be more proud of Kasim, and know he will continue to set a great example of what it means to be in the National Guard for his fellow soldiers on deployment, and his community at home.”
Military education and professional development creates opportunities for career progression, increased responsibilities, and opportunities for advancement in the Army National Guard. Citizen Soldiers who serve their state and nation in the Guard are eligible for monthly pay, educational benefits (from the state and federal government), travel across the globe, technical and leadership training, health and dental insurance and contributions towards retirement programs similar to a 401(k).
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.
