Hundreds of miles ran over 18 weeks, waving at drivers going across the Grand Island Bridge, and participating in 5K’s and half-marathons over the past 10 years. These are what led to Niagara Falls resident Terry Blue’s biggest achievement as a runner.
Over this past weekend, Blue ran in both the Chicago 5K and Chicago Marathon, the culmination of so many months of preparation and support from those cheering her on.
According to the Chicago Marathon website, Blue completed the course in 5 hours, 17 minutes, and 15 seconds. She completed the 5K race in 33 minutes and 13 seconds according to the 5K’s website.
The marathon course starts and ends at Grant Park, with the runners winding through the North, West, and South areas before finishing. The 5K course starts in the middle of Grant Park before going to the South Branch of the Chicago River and back.
Blue said the 5K was the biggest she had ever seen with thousands participating, and 40,000 runners in the marathon. It provided her a warmup to get her used to for what to expect.
“It got me used to the magnitude of what I was about to do,” Blue said. “I’ve been told how great the experience is, but you don’t know what it’s like until you’re actually in it.”
Blue had prepared for 18 weeks and ran 600 miles for this marathon. Her routines included running across the North Grand Island bridge in the morning, training with the Greater Buffalo Track Club, using the Hal Higdon Marathon Training method that gets the body adapted to marathon running, and strength training.
Blue ran the marathon in honor of her Yorkshire terrier Max, who died within this past year. She would bring Max on all her runs for 10 years, whether it be on a jogging stroller for dogs or a dog trailer for a bike when she would cross train. Max meant so much that during the race, Blue wore urn bracelets on both wrists with his name on them.
“He was with me so much in my running,” Blue said. “I’d get home from work, put him in the jogging stroller and we’d go out. Having just lost him, it’s natural to dedicate it to him.”
Her running partner Tom Lepage had run in the Chicago marathon four times before and in 22 previous marathons. She saw him work the crowd to scream louder than they already were as she reached the finish line.
“The crowds lined the road for 26 miles and there was a continuous cheering the whole time,” Blue said. “There’d be a slight break, then another huge crowd. I loved it.”
About six and a half miles into the marathon, Blue’s left foot went into a slight depression in the road which knocked out her alignment and made her foot numb for at least 10 miles. That was also the side of her body where she suffered a meniscus tear in her knee.
“That made it a bit more of a challenge, but it didn’t stop me,” Blue said. “You can’t plan for everything. Because I was in such good shape, I was able to push through anyway. As soon as it was in alignment, it was all good.”
Runners from around the world took part in the marathon, with its fastest runner Benson Kipruto hailing from Kenya and other top finishers coming from Ethiopia, Japan, the Netherlands, China, Morocco, and Great Britain.
This marathon is only the second Blue has run, after the Buffalo Marathon earlier this year. She said she loved both, but the Buffalo one is special to her since it was her first and gave her the encouragement to do something bigger.
Blue’s work preparing for the marathon had not gone unnoticed. Her son Justin, an artist, was inspired to make a collage for her, showing her running alongside the two medals she got for running the 5K and marathon.
“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it,” Blue said. “It describes how far I’ve come. In 2020 when I met Tom, I wasn’t running much. I could barely do 3 miles.”
Having completed the two races, Blue plans on running in the Ellicottville Half Marathon this weekend. There is also talk about running the Chicago marathon with Lepage again next year, but he does not have anything definite yet.
