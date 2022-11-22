Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission will hand out more than 1,000 meals to people in need in the City of Niagara Falls on Wednesday evening and on Thanksgiving Day as part of its “Feed the Falls” event.
The mission, located at 1317 Portage Road, provides assistance and shelter to homeless men in the Falls.
Volunteers from across Western New York will assist the mission in preparing and distributing the Thanksgiving meals. It is through the volunteer support of the community funneling through the Niagara Gospel Mission’s doors.
“I love that we can bless the people of Niagara Falls, especially the elderly who are all alone. It is such an encouragement to see the community come together to support those in need.” Said Donna Steven, volunteer coordinator.
Residents who would like to be part of sharing the love of sharing a meal this Thanksgiving, can donate turkeys, potatoes, cranberry sauce, or corn to the Niagara Gospel Mission or visit the mission at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the “pie party” where volunteers will be slicing up pieces of pies, scooping cranberry sauce and packaging the rolls. Volunteers are also needed to distribute meals on morning of Thanksgiving.
If you are in the city of Niagara Falls and need a Thanksgiving meal, call (716) 298-7819 to receive a meal. Niagara Gospel Mission is a non-profit organization, providing services to the homeless and poor. Visit niagaragospemission.org to learn more about current services and plans to develop services for homeless women.
