Tom McLaughlin believes in what he calls the big picture.
It’s what kept the 68-year-old on a path that led him to where he is now: Working to help people in need in Niagara Falls find their way off the streets and into better lives.
The executive director of the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission, a shelter for homeless men on Portage Road, considers his job more of a calling.
While the disappointments have been many, McLaughlin said the best part of his job remains the success stories, the times when men who were struggling with addiction, unemployment and homelessness found their way to clearer paths offering renewed hope for improved lives.
“I think that God has a special place in his heart for poor people,” he said. “I’m a student of the Bible and there are literally thousands of references in there to the oppressed and the poor. God cares about them and expects people who have the goods of this world to share them in a meaningful way.”
“The thing I like the most is when I have time to meet with the guys in the program, to hear their stories,” McLaughlin added. “The greatest joy is to find someone who is dealing with an addiction or another issue and have their life turn around and have a meaningful change.”
McLaughlin’s spiritual journey started with a big change of his own. In his 20s, he said he felt himself starting to get caught up in drugs and alcohol. It was during that time that he decided to turn in a spiritual direction.
“I gave my life to God back then and he has helped me to live a fulfilled life since then,” McLaughlin said.
Before getting involved in running rescue missions, McLaughlin spent decades working for well-known private-sector companies.
After graduating in the 1970s from Oswego College with a degree in mathematics, he spent nearly two decades working at Westinghouse and later General Electric.
McLaughlin passed on a promotion with GE that would have sent him to Texas and later decided against accepting another position in Binghamton. He credited one of his former pastors and the pastor’s wife with convincing him that the Binghamton move wasn’t right for him.
After deciding to stay in Syracuse, McLaughlin ended up getting an opportunity that he felt was a better fit — the chance to help run a rescue mission with a staff of 250 employees. He spent 10 years working as an assistant director with the Syracuse mission before accepting a job as a mission director in Buffalo.
After that, McLaughlin spent 13 years working for a trucking company in Buffalo.
He got back into mission work thanks to Shaun Smith, the founder of the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission. Smith convinced McLaughlin to help out in the Falls where both men knew there was great need.
In 2021, McLaughlin stepped in as mission director following the retirement of longtime director Richard Neumann.
“I went from a volunteer position to being the director,” McLaughlin said. “My main thinking was that there was some basic things they needed that I had the skill set to do.”
There’s plenty to do at the mission, which serves homeless men in the Falls out of the old YMCA building at 1317 Portage Road. The shelter has enough room to accommodate 80 men per night and is usually at capacity.
‘The biggest challenge here in the Falls is that there’s just not enough resources,” McLaughlin said. “We serve 80 men now. I bet we could serve 150 because there’s just that much need.”
Many of the men who seek shelter at the mission arrive at the door with strained family relationships, lack of employment, drug addiction or mental health concerns.
“They are people with problems just like everybody else, but they are on the lower end of the spectrum and nobody thinks about them,” McLaughlin said.
The rescue mission is in the process of upgrading its Portage Road site, the former home of the YMCA in Niagara Falls. Over the Labor Day weekend, a new roof was installed in the old gym area, which is being repainted for use as a gym, space for programming for children or overnight shelter space during “code blue” winter weather conditions.
The mission recently received a $50,000 matching grant to upgrade the building’s facade. Mission officials are also planning to install new showers on the first floor and upgrade the building’s boilers.
McLaughlin has a longer-term goal of developing space inside the building to provide shelter to woman and children who find themselves in emergency situations.
While he acknowledges the Falls has a lot of needs, McLaughlin said, for him, hope always springs eternal.
With the bigger picture always in view, he continues to try to focus on offering hope to people in need and changing the lives one person at a time. The most important thing, he said, is for people who come looking for help at the mission to remember that God loves them and has a plan for them.
“I love the people that we serve,” McLaughlin said. “I always have. They are very special, wonderful people. I get more out of it than I give.”
“I don’t think God gives up on anybody ever and I don’t want to do that either,” he added. “Ultimately, I want my life to count for something in this world.”
The Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission is a faith-based non-profit organization that provides assistance and shelter to men who are dealing with homelessness, drug addiction or mental health concerns. The mission welcome monetary and clothing donations as well as volunteer support from the community. For more information, visit https://niagaragospelmission.org/ or call 716-205-8805.
