The Falls City Council has unanimously extended what had been a 90-day moratorium on new use permits for short-term rental properties in the city.
The extension, for an additional 30 days, is designed to give Mayor Robert Restaino more time to design a new city ordinance to regulate short-term, vacation or transient rentals
The council resolution authorizing the extension cited the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption for "forc(ing) the administration to turn its attention to the city's response to this unprecedented public health emergency, drawing its time and resources away from the short-term rental project."
The council imposed the moratorium on Jan. 30 to give the city time to develop a comprehensive plan to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
Restaino has estimated that there are between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city.
"And the estimate is that no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals)," the mayor said.. "So we have an industry with 175 to 200 violators of the current rules."
Critics of a 2017 amendment to the city's zoning code, permitting homeowners to provide short-term rentals of portions of their properties, have charged that the changes that were enacted then lack sufficient enforcement powers.
The amendment requires that those operating the short-term rentals adhere to certain fire and health codes, but the obligations are less stringent than those imposed on hotels, motels, hostels or traditional bed and breakfasts. Opponents charged the changes were designed to benefit those using internet websites, like AirBnB, to market their properties.
Restaino, noting "this is a difficult industry" to regulate, said he has been reviewing short-term rental ordinances from cities across the country. He promised he would propose a new ordinance "with some teeth" and that might also generate some revenue for the city.
For example, the mayor said short-term rentals currently do not collect bed taxes.
"This is a shortcoming of the current ordinance," Restaino said.
He suggested any new ordinance would require that tax collection.
Council members have expressed a willingness to consider dramatic changes to the short-term rental rules. Councilman Kenny Tompkins, who abstained in 2017 when the council approved the zoning code change, has argued that the original amendment was flawed because it was created "in a rush."
"It doesn't need a tweaking," Tompkins has said. "It needs an overhaul."
