Friday won't see the opening of the doors at the Regal theater in Niagara Falls.
Cineworld, parent company of Regal, announced Tuesday that it will resume operations at 11 Regal theaters in New York state on Friday but the Falls location won't be among them.
The decision to reopen select theaters comes on the heels of Saturday’s announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance.
Local locations set to open:
• Regal Walden Galleria (Buffalo)
• Regal Quaker Crossing (Orchard Park)
Cinemas must have a solid pipeline of new movies in order to maintain stable operations and now, with the opening of cinemas in New York, Regal is hopeful the studios will re-schedule some of the movies which they put on hold, to be released in November and December 2020.
“We are grateful to finally have initial guidelines from the state. With the implementation of robust health and safety measures as a part of our commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols, our New York theaters and staff are thoroughly prepared for a safe and sustainable reopening. After seven months, we are thrilled to welcome back our beloved staff and customers,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “We are sure that the next step will be opening of cinemas in New York City, which is still critical for the recovery of the industry.”
Regal theatre operations in other U.S. markets will remain temporarily suspended due to the lack of new movie releases.
Regal will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in other markets at the appropriate time. For additional information, please visit the Regal mobile app or online at REGmovies.com.
