Niagara Falls will receive another shot of federal block grant funding to help deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) and U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced that Western New York will receive over $9 million in federal emergency funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to help local communities respond to and recover from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funding, included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, approved by Congress in May, is in addition to the nearly $20 million in emergency federal funding for local municipalities that had previously been announced. That funding included including $13 million in CDBG funds.
“Our local municipalities have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning, and will continue to be throughout the duration of this pandemic,” Higgins said. “This funding will continue important and necessary relief work in our communities as we fight for additional resources to battle the coronavirus and fight for the health and safety of Western New York.”
Under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines, eligible cities, towns and counties are awarded CDBG funds to support local community development needs, such as affordable housing, infrastructure investment, and job creation.
In April, HUD provided guidelines that allow for additional uses of CGBG funds “to support infectious disease response.”
Some of the potential new uses for block grant funds include public services such as testing, equipment, supplies, healthcare worker training, meals on wheels or other food access. Grants could also be sued for building improvements to allow for clinics to improve or expand existing facilities, or retrofit hotels or other buildings for patient care.
“The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, vital services to seniors and families, community revitalization, and affordable housing,” Schumer said. “This program delivers real results to upstate New York by creating good-paying jobs, delivering essential services, and investing in affordable housing for our vulnerable populations.”
The Falls will received $774,234 in additional block grant funding. Buffalo will received over $3.1 million while Erie County gets more more than $2,46 million.
Niagara Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Clifford Scott, who also doubles as the city’s Community Development director, said Mayor Robert Restaino was already in the process of determining how to allocate the new funding.
“We gotta spend it quick,” Scott said.
In July, Higgins joined Restaino to detail the city’s plan to for it’s first infusion of CARES Act funding. That funding has been used for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, suicide prevention services, homeless intervention, COVID testing supplies and other capital and program investments.
“I am pleased to announce this federal funding to support the CDBG Program,:” Gillibrand said. “This federal funding will help New Yorkers stay resilient during the pandemic and build on efforts to revitalize communities, create new jobs, and attract even more investments”
The first installment of CARES Act funding for the Falls totaled $1.4 million.
