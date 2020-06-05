A group of about 120 protesters departed from Hyde Park Friday evening and began walking down Pine Avenue on their way to Niagara Falls police headquarters on Main Street as part of a demonstration being held to raise awareness about social injustice and police brutality.
Before starting their walk, protesters listened to a prayer from Mikaila Carr, the organizer of the event who asked God to walk with the group so that the protest would remain peaceful.
In addition to dozens of protesters, the walk involves members of the community group, the Niagara Falls Peacemakers as well as Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, Police Superintendent Tom Licata and Acting Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti.
Attendees are planning to walk down Pine Avenue to Portage Road and up to the police headquarters building on Main Street where there are plans for a prayer and eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in recognition of George Floyd, the the Minneapolis man who was killed on May 25 after a police officer kneeled on his back for nearly nine minutes.
