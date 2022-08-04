Members of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission are considering a move that could turn the downtown building commonly known as “The Turtle” into a local landmark.
Commission members are scheduled to meet tonight to discuss possible landmark designation for the former Native American Center for Living Arts, located at 25 Rainbow Blvd.
Tyler Scriven, chairman of the city’s historic preservation commission, called consideration of a designation for the building part of the “early stages” of making the property a local landmark.
Landmark designation would mean the Turtle building could only be demolished under an emergency situation. Approval by the historic preservation commission does not mean the Turtle would be officially designated. The commission’s decision on landmark status could only take effect if approved by a majority of the members of the Niagara Falls City Council.
Scriven said commission members are now in the process of gathering more information about the building and its history, which he described as “significant.”
“It’s culturally significant to the city and the city has historically struggled to maintain many of its architecturally significant structures,” Scriven said.
The 41-year-old structure was designed in the shape of a turtle by Arapaho architect Dennis Sun Rhodes. The building opened as a center for Native American arts in 1981, offering displays of native artifacts and a site for musical and theatrical performances. The center closed in 1995 and the building was later auctioned off by the city.
Scriven described the construction of the building’s geodesic dome as a “feat in itself,” noting that the dome was constructed next to the structure before being lifted onto the building.
“it’s very unique,” Scriven said.
The Turtle building is currently owned by a company affiliated with Niagara Falls Redevelopment, the firm owned by Manhattan real estate developer Howard Milstein that controls more than 200 acres of land in downtown Niagara Falls.
In 2017, submitted a proposal to the city that called for the development of a $205 million grand hotel and spa on the site. That proposal called for the Turtle building to be demolished to make way for the project. The area in question is covered by a city imposed height restriction that bars the construction of any building higher than 152-feet. NFR’s hotel project envisioned a 200-foot hotel that would have required a variance from the city to move forward.
During a meeting earlier this year, Milstein asked Mayor Robert Restaino about transferring “development rights” relating to properties subject to height restrictions from an area owned by NFR to the Turtle building.
That inquiry is tied to ongoing negotiations over the Restaino administration’s efforts to acquire, through eminent domain, 12 acres of land owned by at 907 Falls St. as part of the mayor’s effort to pursue Centennial Park, a concept that includes an events center, an ice rink and space for concerts and outdoor activities.
During a meeting in April, Milstein presented Restaino with an offer to “transfer 20 acres of property to the city between Niagara Street and Falls Street, and John B. Daly Boulevard and 13th Street” for Centennial Park. Restaino has noted that the area in question includes 30 individual homes, two churches and Niagara County’s Department of Social Services Building, all of which are not owned by NFR.
When asked about a possible local landmark designation for the Turtle building, James Haggerty, president and CEO of PRCG, the public relations firm that represents NFR, declined comment, saying the company has “received no information and no notice regarding this hearing.”
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet to discuss a possible landmark designation for the Turtle building at 6 p.m. Thursday at Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.