Investigators with the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, the State Department of Taxation and Finance and the New York Attorney General’s Office shut down at least four illegal marijuana shops in the Falls on Wednesday.
The unlicensed dispensaries included BMILLZZ, 2016 Pine Ave., Honeycomb Hideout, 1811 Pine Ave., Alchemy, 6910 Buffalo Ave., and 716Bullyz, 1100 Connecting Road.
Falls police, including Narcotics Investigations Division detectives, assisted with the enforcement action. It follows a similar operation on Monday that shut down seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties. Authorities said some of those shops were also illegally selling cannabis to underage customers.
Investigators said a chain of dispensaries, operating under the name “I’m Stuck,” had eight locations across Cayuga, Monroe, Oswego, and Wayne counties. The operator of the chain is accused of selling cannabis without the proper authorization from state regulators, in addition to making illicit retail sales and processing and packaging cannabis products without a license.
“Legalizing cannabis in New York was a historic milestone to correct the harms of the past, but there are laws that must be followed to ensure cannabis products are safe and kept out of the hands of minors,” Attorney General Letitia James said on Monday. “Today’s enforcement action should send a clear message that businesses that are selling cannabis without a license will be stopped.”
New York’s Cannabis Law requires any person who cultivates, processes, or sells any cannabis product to be registered and licensed by the New York State Cannabis Control Board (Cannabis Board). Cannabis products sold by unlicensed businesses are not lab tested by OCM facilities, can be unsafe, and are not taxed.
“As we work to build and expand the legal cannabis market, it’s critical to crack down on illegal operators who are breaking the law and undermining the success of entrepreneurs and consumers who follow the rules,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “This year I fought to enact new legislation that protects New Yorkers by granting new power to state agencies and our Attorney General to take new enforcement actions against bad actors. New York will continue to fight for an equitable cannabis industry that rights the wrongs of the past while protecting the health and safety of all New Yorkers.”
Chris Alexander, executive director, New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management, said his agency will take a hard line on illegal dispensaries.
“We have repeatedly warned operators who are violating the state’s cannabis laws that they would be held accountable for shortchanging communities who are counting on revenue from adult-use sales and endangering the public health of cannabis consumers with poorly processed cannabis products,” Alexander said.
