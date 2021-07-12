Falls police visit 19th Street and share hard conversations

Lt. Joel Smith is proud of his role as the first African American lieutenant in the history of the Niagara Falls Police Department.
Officer Steve Kerfoot carries himself with similar pride as a caucasian officer who embraces humble beginnings.
The duo attended the Entrepreneur School of Thought’s “Express Yourself Friday” last week to engage the community on the recent gun buyback organized by State Attorney General Letitia James as well as the State of Emergency over violence, as declared by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Mostly, however, they were sent by Police Superintendent John Faso to listen, engage and be thoughtful. Faso said the visit was set up by community activist Jill Shaw.
Smith spoke first.
“I was born in the church,” he said. “Does anybody know what a pew baby is? We treated people with dignity and respect. Lead with love.”
Smith said he lived in a public housing project in Buffalo’s Blackrock before his family moved to Niagara Falls when he was 15.
“Our job is to engage the community outside, in the community,” Smith said. “There is a problem in our city and I believe community engagement is the answer.”
Kerfoot grew up in Niagara Falls without much. For a time, his family lived in a house next to the school on 19th Street. In fact, when he applied for the police department, he had to list every address where he had lived. The number hit 15.
“I always made it my mission to stay humble,” Kerfoot said. “I may not understand where everybody comes from, but I could have easily gone down the wrong path.”
When he was 10 to 15 years old, he saw some of his friends head down that wrong path and resolved to become a cop.
After they each presented a bit of background they opened the floor to questions. There is a big community fear the executive order and planned saturation patrols will lead to innocent people being hassled for no good reason.
Kerfoot explained that in his view, the easiest way to overcome that is by stepping out of the patrol car and engaging with people
Trent Hamilton spoke a bit about what he hopes to see.
“We want there to be a presence, not an act of harassment,” Hamilton said. “The vast majority of these people are hard working.”
Smith takes pride in his work as an officer and as a community volunteer.
“I police the right way,” he said. “I make good arrests. I make good reports. I don’t plant drugs or write things that aren’t true, not because I am a black officer but because I am a good officer.
“As important as it is, and if it makes us uncomfortable. We need to do this as community engagement.”
Other audience members tried to steer Smith down the path of specific grievances over previous interactions with police. He was even asked if he believes systemic racism exists.
“I don’t think it’s the system itself,” he said. “It’s the actors within the system. I can’t change your past experience.”
Smith said he has four successful professional siblings.
“I worked my way out of poverty to be where I am now. I beat the system. You can too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.