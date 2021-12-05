Falls police team up with Walmart for holiday tradition

Maybe it was a sign of good things to come for the Niagara Falls High School football team.
As more than two dozens Falls kids went shopping for Christmas presents with Falls cops on Saturday morning, Police Superintend John Faso noticed a trending item.
“There were a lot of footballs,” Faso said with a laugh, “but their choices ran the gamut. They were creative and picked out a lot of fun stuff.”
For three hours, the kids, and their 22 Falls Police officer companions, took part in this year’s Shop With A Cop program, a charitable endeavor made possible through the cooperation of Falls police and the Walmart Foundation.
“We couldn’t do this without (Walmart),” Faso said. “They provide the funding and I’m so proud on my men and women. They really made it nice for the kids.”
The local kids each received a $100 gift card and the opportunity to shop throughout the Walmart store on Military Road. Faso said his officers enjoyed every minute they spent in the store.
“It was fantastic,” the police superintendent said. “(The officers) looked like they were having as good a time as the kids.”
The Shop With A Cop program has become a Falls Police tradition over the years. One that Faso said has made a commitment to.
“They really did a nice job,” Faso said. “They closed off the Home & Garden section for us and when the kids were done shopping, they staged a pizza and cookies party.”
The local children also got a surprise visit from Santa, who arrived at the store thanks to Falls firefighters, who gave him a lift on a fire truck.
The superintendent said the officers who participated also helped the kids stretch their gift cards with a little extra cash from them. And when one child mentioned that his family couldn’t afford a Christmas tree this year, Faso said a Walmart representative sent the boy home with a “fully decorated” Christmas tree.
The Military Road store in the Falls is one of 110 outlets operated by the retail giant in New York. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have contributed more than $23.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits.
