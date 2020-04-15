Falls police still searching for suspects in Jessie Richardson homicide

The frustration of Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives is so real you can see it in their expressions and hear it in their voices.
Three and a half months after the Christmas Eve murder of popular North End businessman Jessie Richardson, police have not yet made an arrest.
"The investigation is still active," Criminal Investigation Division Detective Lt. John Conti said. "Even in the past week we've had detectives doing interviews and following up on those leads. We're exploring every option."
But investigators could use more solid leads, and maybe even a break on some of the information they've developed so far.
Richardson, 69, the owner and operator of Richardson Fast Food Deli on Highland Avenue was discovered dead in his home on Calumet Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Christmas Eve. Police found him lying on the floor of his bedroom.
Detectives had looked into the possibility of a suicide after recovering a gun and a shell casing at the scene. However, Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Kelly Rizzo said that Crime Scene Unit investigators had recovered additional evidence from inside Richardson's home that led them to label his shooting as a murder.
"We got some information when it first happened," Conti said. "But most of it didn't pan out."
Family members told police they last spoke to Richardson the afternoon before his death and that he had been working at his restaurant during the day.
Richardson was well-known throughout the Cataract City. He was described by city leaders as "a pillar of the business and culinary communities, and a stalwart of Highland Avenue."
Investigators have not, to this point, commented on a motive for the killing. Rizzo has said that robbery was a possibility.
Detectives said they have kept the investigation active and that their approach to making an arrest hasn't changed.
"We're not waiting for things to fall into our lap," Conti said.
Rizzo said Richardson was well known and respected in the community.
"He always enjoyed serving the youth from the neighborhood which gave him time to mentor them, encouraging them to lead lives free of violence, the detective captain said. "His absence will leave a void in the community."
Detectives said they have looked at a "group of people" in connection with their investigation. However, they declined to call anyone a suspect or person of interest.
"We've recovered some evidence, we have to match it to someone," Conti said. "We'd love to resolve (this case) sooner rather than later."
