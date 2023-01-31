Falls Police Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives are seeking help from the public to locate a missing teenager.
Lorelai R. Russell, 15, was reported missing from her Falls home on Tuesday afternoon.
Russel is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 80 pounds. She has red hair and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with anime characters and sweatpants.
Investigators said Russell may be attempting to travel out of state and they are concerned for her well being. A flyer being circulated to other law enforcement agencies describes the teen as "vulnerable."
Anyone who may have information about Russell's whereabouts is asked to contact Falls police at 716-286-4711 or at 716-286-4568
