Falls police seek cemetery vandalism suspects

Falls police are investigating what appears to have been an act of vandalism at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the 700 block of Portage Road.
A groundskeeper told officers that sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday someone came into the cemetery and “damaged three headstones.”
Ralph Aversa, a member of the board at the adjacent Oakwood Cemetery, said a friend called him Sunday morning to report the damage.
“She lives directly across from where damage occurred,” Aversa said. “She could see it form her window.”
Despite 50 mph wind gusts that morning, Aversa said when he arrived he could tell the toppled headstones and a statute were not the result of high winds.
“The first thing that hit me was those statues, they don’t just fall over,” Aversa said. “Anyone who would do that is obviously challenged.”
Police noted that a nearby tree also had branches chopped off of it. The branches had been stuck into the ground.
Police said the damage was estimated at more than $250.
