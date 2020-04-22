Falls police seek cause of fatal crash

Two Falls women remain in serious condition after a one-car crash that took the life of a male passenger early Wednesday morning.
Police have not released the names of any of the victims, but said the crash, in the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue, was devastating.
"They (the two female victims) both have pretty serious injuries," Falls Police Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn said.
Munn said both women, the driver and front seat passenger in the car, and a male passenger in the rear seat of the vehicle, were "thrown around by the impact of the crash."
"It appeared no one was wearing a seatbelt in that car," the traffic captain said.
One of the front seat victims reportedly suffered a broken back among other injuries.
Police said the crash occurred at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. A 19-year-old Falls woman driving a 2006 Chevy was traveling west on Walnut when she apparently lost control of the vehicle and it struck a house.
Munn said investigators from the Crash Management Unit were attempting to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
A 23-year-old man, who was riding in the backseat of the vehicle, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a 24-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat were taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
Both women were listed in serious condition on Wednesday.
Munn said Crash Management officers are continuing their investigation. Charges in the case could be pending, subject to a review by the Niagara County District Attorney's office.
