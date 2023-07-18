In 2023, the Niagara Falls Police Department is more youthful and more diverse than at any other time in its history.
Police Superintendent John Faso says his goal is to continue that trend.
“We need our police officers to reflect the population of the city of Niagara Falls,” Faso said. “I’m pleased we’ve been able to do that. In the last 10 years we have become much more diversified and I’m proud of our young officers.”
But like many law enforcement agencies across the United States, the NFPD is finding that recruiting new officers has become a challenge. Fewer potential recruits are signing up for the upcoming police officer civil service exam and Faso is looking to boost those numbers.
“It’s important that we have enough candidates to fill all the positions we anticipate we’ll have coming up,” the police superintendent said. “We expect a number of retirements in the future and our current administration has been filling positions as they become open.”
Faso said Mayor Robert Restaino has been aggressive in maintaining a full roster of officers and detectives and the time required to train new officers means having an adequate number of recruits to take the civil service exam and gain a place on the hiring list is critical.
“It can take up to a year to fully train an officer and put them on the street by themselves, ready to serve,” Faso said. “So we need to encourage young people to sign up for our upcoming exam.”
The next police officer exam date is Sept. 9. But the deadline for filing for the exam is July 28.
City officials say they’re hoping for an influx of filings over the next two weeks.
“If you’re a young person looking to solidify your future, it’s the best job in the world,” Faso said.
The current stating salary for a Falls cop is $59,000/year, which advances to $80,400 after five years of service. Police officers also enter a pension in the New York State Retirement System as well as medical benefits.
Faso said some young people have expressed concern about the job requirement for 60 hours of college credit. He said a candidate can take the civil service exam without having the full 60 credit hours, with the understanding that they can work on the requirement while waiting to be hired.
“I will certainly consider (hiring) people who don’t have the 60 hours because the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy can offer you up to 30 credit hours while you train,” Faso said.
Candidates interested in filing for the exam and complete an application at city hall or go to the Falls’ website, print the application and file by mail, postmarked no later than July 28.
“We help people in our community and we have the greatest people in Niagara Falls,” Faso said.
