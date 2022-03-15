Falls police are investigating an apparent shooting incident at a Hyde Park convenience store.
A 32-year-old city woman told police she had gone to the store on the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard about 4 a.m. Tuesday with her boyfriend and purchased a container of milk. The woman said she discovered the milk container was leaking and went back into the store to return it.
Police said an argument between the woman, her boyfriend and the clerk ensued and the woman said she was hit over the head with a weapon.
When an AMR ambulance crew arrived on the scene, the woman complained of shoulder pain and EMTs discovered she appeared to have been shot once in the neck/shoulder area.
The woman was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
The store clerk is facing felony charges related to the incident. The clerk was not identified and charges weren’t specified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.