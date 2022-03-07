Falls police are seeking, potentially, multiple suspects after a pair of shootings Sunday night.
The gunfire first erupted around 7:30 p.m., outside a banquet facility in the 1600 block of Pine Avenue. Patrol officers responded to a call of "shots fired" and "a man shot."
First officers on the scene said they found a "large party" in the facility, with between 100 to 150 people inside. Officers said they were directed to a victim at the front of the banquet hall and found Thomas Pryor Jr., 29, of the Falls, "bleeding heavily" from a gunshot wound to his right bicep.
After applying a tourniquet, officers said they attempted to question Pryor about what had happened, but he refused to answer their questions. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said later that Pryor "stated that he did not know who or why someone would shoot him."
Witnesses told police that the shooting occurred outside the facility and most said they "didn't know what happened."
Although Pryor was located inside the banquet hall, police said they believed he had been outside at the time of the shooting. After being treated at the scene, Pryor was transported to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment of what [police called "a non-life threatening injury."
Detectives said on Monday, "at this point in the investigation, it appears that the victim was the intended target of the gunfire."
Investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings of two different calibers, suggesting that there had been more than one shooter. The location of some of the spent shell casings also indicated that some rounds may have been fired across Pine Avenue.
Several bullets struck the banquet facility, penetrating the wall and almost striking a DJ who was performing at the party. A 2018 Chevy Equinox, parked on Pine Avenue, was also struck by gunfire.
Three hours later, around 10:36 pm., patrol officers responded to another "shots fired" call in the area of 19th Street and Whitney Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple spent .223 caliber shell casings in the street. Video recorded by nearby security cameras showed two vehicles going east on Whitney Avenue and then turning south on 19th Street.
At that point, officers said, the vehicles stopped in the middle of 19th Street and suspects got out of the driver's and passenger side front seats. Both suspects can be seen firing shots.
Suspects in the second vehicle can also be seen firing shots. Officers also recovered a police scanner lying in the street,
Detectives said they have not determined if the shooting incidents are related. They said their investigation is on-going.
You can help:
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting incidents to contact detectives at 286-4553.
