A Falls man is at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo recovering from a gunshot wound he received in a shooting in the 1800 block of Niagara Street Thursday night.
Police said they received a report, around 8:15 p.m., of "a male party who may have suffered a gunshot wound and was laying on the sidewalk." When patrol officers arrived in the area, witnesses told them that the victim had been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Police said they located the 20-year-old victim at Memorial, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.
The victim told police that he was walking south on 18th Street, toward Niagara Street, when he was approached by three male suspects. The man told officers he did not recognize the suspects.
As the victim spoke to the suspects, he said one of them pulled out a gun and shot him.
The victim was later taken to ECMC for further treatment of his wound.
