Falls police probe shots fired call on 17th Street

Niagara Falls Police responded late Wednesday to a report of a man being shot in the 1200 block of 17th Street.
Just before 10 p.m., Falls officers were dispatched to the area of 17th Street and Whitney Avenue for reports of shots fired. It was reported that the shots were fired at a male who was walking down the street.
Upon further investigation, officers found more than a dozen bullet-casings in the roadway and on the sidewalk. They also located a house in the 1200 block of 17th Street that had been struck by gunfire. A male occupant of that home was hit in the leg by a projectile while sitting in his recliner inside his residence. That male was treated by Niagara Falls firefighters and AMR medics on scene and transported to the hospital.
The matter remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.