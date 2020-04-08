Falls police probe report of man with a gun

A police officer was nearly struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening during an investigation into a report of a subject with a gun on Centre Avenue.
Falls police were called at around 5 p.m. to the 1500 block of Centre Avenue for a report of a man holding a gun.
Upon arrival, one of the subjects of the investigation got into a vehicle that took off from the scene, almost striking a police lieutenant in the process.
Police said a pair of occupants bailed out of the vehicle near 17 D Jordan Gardens and ran on foot in the area of the 3000 block of Highland Avenue.
After canvassing the area, police were unable to locate the fleeing suspects.
Niagara Falls police were assisted in their investigation by Border Patrol agents, New York State Police and Town of Niagara police.
The matter remains under investigation.
