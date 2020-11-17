Falls police probe Niagara Street shooting, accident

Niagara Falls police and area first responders were called late Tuesday to the 1600 block of Niagara Street where a male was reportedly shot.
Reports from the scene indicate that the male victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle following the shooting incident. His condition was not made available as of press time.
In addition, authorities at the scene were investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole in the area of the shooting.
Additional details were not made available. Both incidents remain under investigation.
