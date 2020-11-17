Falls police probe fatal stabbing at Packard Court

Photo by RobShotsNiagara Falls police were called early Tuesday to investigate a report of a fatal stabbing at Packard Court. The matter remains under investigation. 

Niagara Falls police are continuing to investigate a fatal late-night stabbing at Packard Court.

Reports from the scene indicate that officers were called, at around 11:45 p.m., Monday to the 31 building at Packard Court after it was reported that a male was stabbed during a possible domestic incident.

Niagara Falls firefighters and emergency medical personnel from AMR also responded to the scene where authorities said a male victim was pronounced deceased. 

Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene detectives were on scene late Monday and early Tuesday.

The matter remains under investigation. 

