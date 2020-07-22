Falls police probe accident with injuries

At least two people were injured late Wednesday after an SUV collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and Independence Avenue.
Niagara Falls police were called to the scene where they found both of the involved vehicles severely damaged and the automobile rolled over on its roof.
Initial reports from the scene indicated that one individual who was in the rolled-over vehicle had to be extricated from the car by fire crews before he was taken to the hospital. A female who was involved in the accident was also taken away from the scene by ambulance, according to reports from the scene.
The matter remains under investigation.
