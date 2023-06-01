No injuries were reported following an accident involving a Niagara Falls police vehicle at 24th Street and Willow Avenue late Thursday morning.
Just after 11 a.m., a Falls police detective reported that he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash. They said they were driving an unmarked Dodge Charger southbound on 24th Street when a Ford Explorer, being operated by a 51-year old male and traveling east on Willow Avenue, failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the police vehicle. The impact sent the police vehicle up onto the sidewalk and into a tree.
Nearby video surveillance captured the crash and showed the Ford Explorer slow down but roll through the stop sign and strike the police vehicle. The police vehicle had no stop sign and had the right of way.
The other driver was determined to be at fault and was issued citations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.