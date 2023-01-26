Falls police have opened their newest substation at the Niagara Falls Water Treatment Plant on Buffalo Avenue.
Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara Falls Water Board Chairman Nicholas Forster opened the substation, on Water Board grounds, during a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The substation is located in a stand-alone guardhouse building at the Water Treatment Plant.
The guardhouse was previously used to house security operations for the water treatment plant. Restaino and Forster said the substation will allow for an improved police response time in the LaSalle neighborhood, as well as increasing security at the water treatment plant.
Restaino said the new substation will improve public safety in LaSalle.
“Along with our substation at the Niagara Falls Housing Authority’s Doris Jones Center, this substation is a win-win example of different levels of government cooperating for the public’s benefit,” the mayor said.
The agreement between the city and the Water Board, approved in October, will permit Falls police to park a limited number of their vehicles on the board’s Buffalo Avenue property. The substation will not be staffed by officers on a full-time basis and is expected to be used by patrol officers primarily stationed to the LaSalle district.
“Public safety has been a major focus of my administration. For a long time it has been a problem that officers assigned to patrol in the LaSalle area have had to travel 12 to 15 minutes, each way, to police headquarters on Main Street for some tasks because the city does not have a secure, access-controlled facility in LaSalle,” Restaino said. “This substation, inside the Water Treatment Plant’s fenced perimeter, will provide officers with a safe place to complete paperwork, charge battery-powered devices, perform minor maintenance or organization of equipment, uniforms, or vehicles, and similar tasks, while keeping them close to the areas where they are needed.”
The mayor said the substation will not be accessible to members of the public. No witness interviews or detention of suspects will be permitted to take place at the substation.
All in-person police services for the public will continue to be housed at police headquarters in the 1900 block of Main Street.
“The Water Treatment Plant is critical infrastructure. This substation will bring an increased presence of police officers and police vehicles, which will help to safeguard the plant and deter criminal activity,” Forster said. “And the best part is, we can provide this unused space to the city for no cost to the taxpayer and the increased protection for the plant will be at no cost to our ratepayers.”
