The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old child.
Rhamelle L. Jackson was last seen in Niagara Falls this past Friday, Oct. 21.
Recent sightings suggest that he may be in the area of 27th and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls or possibly the area of Utica and Main Street in Buffalo. Jackson is possibly wearing a black Northface jacket, grey Puma sweatpants and grey/green Jordans. he's described as an African-American male, approximately 5-foot-4, 160-170 lbs.
If he is seen or you know where he is please call 911 immediately. If you have information to assist in the investigation you can call Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.