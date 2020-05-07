Falls police are investigating a pair of assaults — one of them fatal — at a home in the 3100 block of Ninth Street.
Officers were called to the home about 6:30 a.m. Thursday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Arriving officers found a woman laying on the sidewalk bleeding heavily after sustaining numerous injuries, including several serious stab wounds.
While Falls patrol officers were initiating life-saving aid to the woman, other officers entered a nearby home and located the second victim. The 32-year-old man has sustained fatal injuries, police said, including a gunshot wound.
Investigators said Thursday afternoon that there was no evidence to suggest that the man found dead had caused the injuries to the woman.
The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was being treated in the ICU on Thursday.
Falls investigators said an autopsy was pending for the man.
The Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division along with the the Crime Scene Unit and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office are actively investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.