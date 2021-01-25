Falls police investigating armed robberies in city

Niagara Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 7:20 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on the 8600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.
The suspect in the robbery was described as a white male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a long beard, dirty blonde hair, and blue eyes, according to reports from the scene. He was wearing a dark green colored jacket, mask, and hat with blue gloves.
According to witnesses, the suspect had a gun in his waistband but he did not display it during the robbery attempt.
The suspect was last seen running east toward a nearby business. During their investigation, police checked out one of the rooms at a nearby motel. An individual who lived in one of the rooms reportedly matched the description of the suspect. Police knocked on the door but no one answered.
While police were investigating the robbery, officers patrolling downtown responded to a hotel on the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard for a report of a robbery at 7:34 p.m. It was reported that four Black males who were walking, accompanied by another man driving a black vehicle, assaulted and robbed the victim and her boyfriend.
The four suspects then got into the black vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. The victim's wallet and cellphone were taken.
Niagara Falls city officials had not released any information on the robberies by late Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.