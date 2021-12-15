Around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into the front porch of a home after careening off of a utility pole on the 1600 block of Weston Avenue in the Falls.
Callers to 911 reported to police dispatch that three persons, a male and two females, were attempting to flee the scene. Arriving officers apprehended all three individuals.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen in Buffalo and Buffalo Police detectives came to the Weston Avenue scene as part of their investigation.
A number of local residents lost power as a result of the crash, and National Grid was on the scene working to restore service.
Previously, Falls police had responded to the 1300 block of Willow Avenue for a hit-and-run property damage accident, where a silver pickup reportedly damaged a fence in the alleyway. Police believe the same truck was involved in both accidents.
A woman and two juveniles were taken into custody.
