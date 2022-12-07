Falls Police Crash Management Unit investigators are looking into a Tuesday night accident that left a city man in serious condition.
Patrol officers and Falls firefighters and EMTs responded about 5:03 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Avenue.
Investigators said a 37-year-old Niagara Falls woman, operating a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, turned left onto Elmwood Avenue and struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The male pedestrian was hit by the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled up onto the hood before falling off and striking the pavement.
The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of a serious head injury. He was last reported in the trauma intensive care unit in guarded condition.
Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified. Investigators said the driver has been cooperating with them.
Traffic Division officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the accident to contact them at 716-286-4563 or the police information line at 716-286-4711.
