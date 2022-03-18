Falls Police detectives and patrol officers are hunting for an unknown number of suspects who engaged in a daylight gun battle in the city's North End on Thursday.
The shooting erupted around 6:13 p.m. in the 1600 block of Niagara Avenue. Witnesses said gunmen, some of whom were riding in what was described as a newer model white SUV begin trading gunfire as people on the street took cover.
When patrol officers arrived on the scene in response to a "shots fired call," they discovered that multiple houses and vehicles in the area had been struck by bullets. Witnesses reported hearing between 9 to 12 shots and said windows in their homes were shattered.
Other homes sustained bullet holes in exterior walls and siding.
At least four vehicles, parked on the north side of the 1600 block of Niagara Avenue, were riddled with gunfire. The estimated value of the property damage in the area is around $2,500.
Crime Scene Unit detectives said they recovered 40 spent shell casings in the street and on sidewalks on Niagara Avenue from 16th Street to Lockport Street. The shell casings came from both handguns and rifles.
An hour later, around 7:14 p.m., patrol officers said they located a white 2016 KIA Sportage, apparently abandoned in the 1800 block alley of Ontario Avenue. Officers found broken glass on the driver's seat of the vehicle and seven bullet holes in the SUV.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in Buffalo on Feb. 18. Investigators said they believe the Sportage was involved in the Niagara Avenue shooting.
Detectives have not indicated if they believe a recent uptick in shooting incidents in the city may be related to a shooting on Pine Avenue on March 6. No one was inured in the Niagara Avenue shooting.
