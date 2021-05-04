Falls police investigate pair of shooting incidents

Niagara Falls Police investigated two shooting incidents in the city's North End on Tuesday.
Police were first called to investigate a shootout on Ashland Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 12:15 p.m. after it was reported two vehicles, a black SUV and a dark gray SUV, were shooting at each other, according to reports from the scene.
Officers located several bullet casings in multiple locations. They located six 9mm casings near 1732 Ashland Ave., two .22 bullet casings closer to 1710 Ashland, and another two 9mm casings near 17th and Lasalle Avenue.
While officers were out investigating the call on Ashland, Falls police received another call for shots fired near the #10 building in Packard Court around 12:50 p.m., according to reports from the scene. Officers responded and located five bullet casings in the roadway.
Minutes later, officers were advised of a gunshot victim at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Officers responded to the hospital and located a male who has been shot in his left side. Officers also located the victim's vehicle with three bullet holes in the driver's side door. It's believed the male was shot while sitting in the vehicle.
The male was transferred to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment. His condition was unavailable Tuesday night.
